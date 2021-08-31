Cameroon: CPDM Reorganisation in Mezam IV - President Recommends Lucidity

Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor urged party members to uphold rationality in the exercise.

The President of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) reorganizing committee for Mezam IV, Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor, has commended party members to project the interest of the party and respect the directives of hierarchy for the general wellbeing of all members. Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor will thus be overseeing the putting in place of the executives of the CPDM, WCPDM and YCDPM at the Mezam IV Section level.

Thus far, the CPDM Central Committee delegation representative has already supervised and validated the putting in place of leaders of all the 189 cells and 97 branches of the Mezam IV Section. This was done with the collaboration of the Local Follow-up Committee headed by the incumbent Section President, Kenedy Mbonifor. What is left is the putting in place (through elections) of the section executives comprising the leaders of the 47 sub sections and a Section President, an exercise which according to the Jean Marc Afesi will be done in the coming days.

The CPDM Central Committee Delegation Representative at every meeting told party members to put party interest at the forefront. 'The directives of the Secretary of the Central Committee need to be respected, given that these are well mapped out instructions for the growth of the party. Democracy will occupy center stage in all activities. Mezam IV deserves the best and we all need to work collectively for this to be achieved. We should all put hands on deck to get well-chosen representatives of the various organs of the party, accepted by all and for the good of the party,' he stated, adding that members should project a spirit of cohesion.

Jean Marc Afesi Mbafor told party members that it was no longer time for individual wishes to be put at the fore and that the party interest should surpass individualism. 'Party growth is collected growth. Just like a bundle of broom that sweeps and keeps a place clean in contrast to a single broom stick, so too should fellow members work in collaboration with each other to the benefit of the CPDM,' he urged.

Meantime, there are three candidates contesting for the position of Section President. They are the incumbent Section President, Kenedy Mbonifor, the Mayor of the Bafut Council, Lawrence Ngwa and Walters Ajanbang, a Director at IRAD North West.