Comoros: Cameroon-Comoros - Deeper Economic Ties

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella received the Comorian Minister of Finance, Budget and Banking, Kamaliduni Souef on August 27, 2021.

Strengthening economic cooperation between Cameroon and the Comoro Islands have been discussed during an audience the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella granted the Minister of Finance, Budget and Banking of Comoros, Kamaliduni Souef on August 27, 2021. The Comorian Minister was paying a courtesy visit to the Minister of External Relations and both used the occasion to review bilateral relations between the two countries. Minister Kamaliduuni Souef, in effect, has been in Cameroon for some days on a working visit as Director General of Customs. Following a cabinet shakeup in Comoros on August 26, 2021, he was appointed Minister of Finance, Budget and Banking. As a sign of fraternity and friendly relations existing between the two countries, he was thus at the Ministry of External Relations with the aim of deepening economic cooperation in the domains of trade, finance and agriculture.

In his statement to the press, Minister Kamaliduni Souef said his country is ready to diversify cooperation ties with Cameroon, a nation which according to him has maintained cordial and mutually beneficial ties with the Comoro Islands. The Finance Minister noted that the audience served as an avenue for the exchange of contacts for greater cooperation.

With the main industries in Comoros being fishing, tourism and perfume distillation, and main agricultural products including vanilla, coconuts, bananas, cassava and various spices as cloves, both Ministers thus exchanged ideas on how the two countries can each improve in the aforementioned sectors.

Besides bilateral relations between the two countries, Cameroon and the Comoro Islands are members in same international organisations such as the African Development Bank, African Union, the United Nations, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.