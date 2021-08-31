Africa: Ghana - Black Stars in the Sky

analysis

The country was on the spotlight in the 60s, 70s and 80s, winning four titles, but has since then not been able to clinch another trophy.

The Black Stars of Ghana are feared in Africa as one of the teams on the continent who have for the past years depicted their extraordinary football prowess in several competitions. This is the case of the most prestigious football tournament in Africa, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Black Stars of Ghana have successfully covered the stars of the continent four different times by winning four AFCON titles. Ghana first won the continental football event on their maiden attempt, at home in 1963. They added three more titles in 1965, 1978 and 1982, and have reached the final three times after that, losing on all occasions.

In 1963, Ghana, placed in Group A, claimed their first title beating Sudan in the final 3-0, with Edward Aggrey-Fynn opening the scores and Edward Acquah adding a brace. Ghana retained their title in Tunisia 1965 to add a second AFCON trophy to their name. Ghana won Tunisia in the final at extra time with Frank Odoi scoring the winning goal.

Ghana hosted the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in 1978, and once again they emerged victorious adding their third title, on home soil. Ghana won Uganda in the final 2-0 to add their third AFCON title. Their last AFCON title was clinched in Libya in 1982. The West African nation played the host, Libya in the final and emerged victorious on penalties to add their fourth title. It was Ghana's third trophy under legendary coach Charles Kumi Gyamfi. With four titles, Ghana is the third most crowned nation in Africa. But after their early years of Glory, they were overtaken by Egypt with Seven titles and Cameroon with five titles. Ghana has struggled several times but failed to add another trophy to their name. The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon is another golden opportunity for the Black Stars to once again write their names in the golden book of football. They are placed in Group C, alongside Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.