Egypt: Shoukry Discusses With His Algerian Counterpart Bilateral Relations, Regional Issues

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held a session of talks with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra on Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a tweet that the two ministers discussed the file of bilateral relations and coordination on regional issues.

Shoukry is in Algeria to participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers of Libya's neighboring countries on Monday and Tuesday.

Shoukry's participation reflects Cairo's keenness to support the Libyan people and all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement in Libya.