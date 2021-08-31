Egypt: Shoukry Discusses With His Algerian Counterpart Bilateral Relations, Regional Issues

30 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held a session of talks with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra on Monday.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a tweet that the two ministers discussed the file of bilateral relations and coordination on regional issues.

Shoukry is in Algeria to participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers of Libya's neighboring countries on Monday and Tuesday.

Shoukry's participation reflects Cairo's keenness to support the Libyan people and all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement in Libya.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X