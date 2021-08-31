Nigeria: Kano Govt Approves Training of 600 Teachers - Official

31 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Kano State Government has approved intensive training for 600 Teachers who were recently deployed to the Ministry of Education from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner of education, Alhaji Sanusi Saidu-Kiru, through the ministry's Chief Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf, on Monday in Kano.

He said the one-week intensive training was meant to serve as a refresher course for the teachers.

"The civil servants are those with teaching qualifications, but were engaged in non teaching schedules over the years and now deployed back to the education sector to teach.

"Giving them intensive training on teaching methodologies and other related courses will no doubt boost their capacities, to serve better," he said.

Saidu-Kiru expressed appreciation to the state government for approving the training.

According to him, that has demonstrated the commitment of the present administration in the development of the education sector.

