Uganda: Kichwamba, Kigumba Oil Institutes Get New Infrastructure

By Ismail Bategeka

The government has handed over Shs34.5b of new infrastructure to Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba and Uganda Technical College Kichwamba (UTCK) in Masindi and Kabarole districts, respectively to train students in oil and gas sectors.

At Kigumba, government set up five new learning facilities and four in Kitchwamba. Currently, three have been completed and handed over.

The plan to build the infrastructure was implemented under the Albertine Region Sustainable Development Projects with funding from World Bank. Sarick Construction Company was contracted to build the infrastructure.

Under the projects for the education sector, 1,091 students in the Albertine region will get bursaries to study oil and gas courses.

Kigumba now offers five courses, while Kichwamba has four.

Courses at Kigumba include upstream petroleum study, downstream petroleum operation, electrical installation, mechanical installation and instrumentation while Kichwamba has electrical installation, mechanical installation, welding metal fabrication and carpentry and joinery.

Mr Silver Mukwasibwe, the principal of Kichwamba Technical College, last week said all their courses are now internationally recognised and prepare students for jobs. Last year, the Ministry of Education and Sports embarked on establishing the requisite infrastructure, equipment and workforce at six technical colleges . They include Bushenyi, Kicwamba, Elgon, Lira, Bukalasa Agricultural College and Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba.

Mr Bernard Ongodia, the principal of Uganda petroleum Institute Kigumba , said they now need additional support to establish a police post and perimeter wall around the institute.

The Kabarole District chairperson, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, asked the government to increase invest more in vocational training in order to equip learners with skills.

"We have difficulties with skills mismatch, skills crisis and the answer to these difficulties is going to appropriate skills development, you can't fail to get a job when you have vocational skills," Mr Rwabuhinga said.