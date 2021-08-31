Nigeria: Covid-19 Vaccination - Edo Civil Servants Get 7-Day Ultimatum

31 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Civil servants in the Edo Ministry of Health have been given a seven-day ultimatum to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ultimatum was contained in a memo dated Aug. 30, with reference number: HA.429/1/16 and issued by Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mr Frederick Irabor.

The memo, obtained by NAN on Monday in Benin, stated that any staff member who failed to get vaccinated within the period would not be allowed into office.

"I am directed to refer to the above subject and to notify all staff (members) of Ministry of Health to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 within the week.

"I am further directed to inform all that from Sept. 6, any staff (member) who has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed into the office premises," the memo stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Godwin Obaseki had mandated people of the state to take the vaccine.

The governor, who announced this on Thursday, said that from Sept. 15, anyone who had yet to take the vaccine would not be allowed into public places, such as banks and worship centres.

