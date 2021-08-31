Gambia: UDP Launches Manifesto, 5-Point Agenda

The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Friday launched its Manifesto and 5-point Agenda, aimed at creating a transformational agenda for The Gambia held at Sir Dawda Kairaba Conference center in Bijilo.

The five point agenda includes: Youth Employment and Empowerment Scheme. Education, Skills and Training, Nutrition Agriculture and Food Security, Public Health, Security, Pandemic Containment, Social Protection as well as Energy and Digital Infrastructure.

Speaking at the ceremony, the secretary general and party leader, Ousainou Darboe, said there have been a lot of work put into and debate on consideration and reconsideration of their Manifesto, 5-point agenda and website. He added that there was an excellent team work consultation and verifications to get to where they are today.

According to him, Gambia needs a new kind of politics that create the environment for high energy democracy and a new theory of government that is value adding and economically empowering the people.

"A couple of days ago, the newspapers reported that 30% or more Gambians have sunk deeper into poverty and are unable to have more than one meal a day. My question then is; what is the effect of this on pregnant women and lactating mothers? And what about the children and youths who need a healthy and nutritious diet to grow and mature? Darboe questions.

"Our 5-point agenda focuses on key priorities that a UDP government will seriously address - that's the summary version of the various sector policies we have committed to in our manifesto on our website," Darboe said.

The co-chair of the strategy and policy committee, Laley Ceesay, also said it took them two years to come up with their manifesto and a five-point agenda which was made in The Gambia without any international support.

"If the Manifesto and 5-point agenda is implemented in the way it is designed, then the final outcome will be the creation of a capable state in The Gambia. A capable state is essentially a state that can achieve transformational development results," Ceesay added.

Hon Ya Kumba Jaiteh said: "We are doing this truthfully with no fake promises. What we are going to do is going to be based on truth; it is going to be based on policy law and strategy. We are going to do this in all honesty and we guarantee you transparency and accountability," she promised.