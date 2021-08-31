Gambia: GCF to Hold Elective Congress On September 25th

The Gambia Chess Federation (GCF) has confirmed that its delayed 2021 Elective Congress will be held on Saturday on 25 September 2021 at the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) conference hall along Bartil Harding highway.

The elective congress will elect a new leadership for the federation with a new four-year mandate. The mandate of the current Executive Committee ended a few months ago.

However, the federation could not hold the congress on the stipulated time frame, due to the outbreak of the covid-19 impact.

Nomination is opened for interested candidates who want to contest for the presidency.

All matters relating to the Elective Congress should be addressed to the Secretary General, as enshrined in the GCF constitution.

