Gambia: Gard Urges Urgent Resolve to Avoid Catastrophic Health Crisis

The Association of Resident Doctors, The Gambia (GARD) has urged all parties to urgently and amicably resolve the proposed nationwide strike by nurses and midwives to prevent catastrophic health crisis in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Gambia nurses and midwives are currently concerned about their welfare and called on the Gambia government to increase their allowances or they will conduct a nationwide sit-down strike starting on Tuesday and expected to end after their demands are met.

In a press statement, GARD explained that the recent rift between the two parties have reached their peak with the nurses threatening to go on a nationwide strike if their demands are not met effectively on 1 September 2021.

"The fragile health system is already being stretched to its limit. Therefore, it cannot afford one of its cadres to put tools down. A nationwide strike by one of the most notable key players in the health service delivery will have serious consequences leading to unwanted morbidity and mortality for the Gambian population," the statement stated.

The association further reiterated that healthcare workers deserve proper enumeration to motivate them; hence the government through the Ministry of Health needs a thorough review of the welfare of the nurses and all cadres within its ministry to ensure proper enumeration is allocated.

"A comprehensive review of allowances for all healthcare workers will avert the grievances of healthcare workers," they added.