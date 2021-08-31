Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 96 New Cases

30 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered a total of 93 new positive Covid-19 cases, bringing the total cases since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease in The Gambia on the 16th March 2020 to 9,626.

According to the 361st national situation report by the country's Ministry of Health, three (3) new COVID-19-related deaths were registered, bringing the total to 314.

Twenty-six (26) cases are currently on oxygen therapy.

Six (6) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 78 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

The ministry further said that as of 26th August 2021, the following number of people have been vaccinated with: Janssen & Janssen: only 1 dose:138,099; Sinopharm: dose 1: 4,457 and dose 2: 942; and AstraZeneca: dose 1: 31,254 and dose 2: 13,164 16,744.

