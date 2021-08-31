Gambia: AAITG and Partners Through Funding From the EU Distribute Goods Worth Over Half a Million Dalasi

ActionAid International The Gambia through funding from the European Union is implementing a 36 months project with the United Purpose and Catholic Relief Services on Empowering Civil Society Organizations to Mobilize Citizen Actions towards a Green Economy and Environmental Sustainability in Central River Region (North, and South) and North Bank Region (NBR).

The project seeks to deliver good governance and accountability, social cohesion, and a transformed economy for the wellbeing of all Gambians. To support the implementation of policies relating to the sustainable management of natural resources and ecosystems and sustainable consumption and production, thereby enabling the transition to a green economy.

As part of the project activities, a handing over ceremony of garden inputs and implements amounting to over half a million dalasi was distributed to 45 farmers field schools in NBR, CRR North and CRR South.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Governor of NBR Mr. Musa Kanteh thanked the European Union and partners for choosing NBR as one of the beneficiaries of the and assured that the people of NBR will make the best use of the items to boost the activities of the Farmer Field Schools for enhanced agricultural productivity and production.

John Mendy the regional agricultural director added that "This is a benevolent gesture that will improve the lives and livelihood of vegetable farmers in NBR".

"These farming tools will go a long way towards addressing challenges faced by rural women in agricultural production," said Mendy.

The Project Manager Sarjo Camara said ActionAid is committed to protecting and creating a friendly environment and encouraged the participation of women and youth in the green economy, eco-restoration and as agents of environmental protection.

Mr. Baboucarr Bojang focal person of the project at CRS strongly advised the Regional Agriculture Director to ensure that the support is extended to those listed beneficiaries.