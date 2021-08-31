Gambia: Ebrima O. Jallow Re-Elected NaLOA President

Ebrima O. Jallow has been re-elected president of the National livestock Owner Association (NaLOA) of The Gambia to manage the affairs of the association for the next five years.Mr. Jallow was re-elected alongside with his executive during their national congress held last Thursday and Friday at Jenoi in Lower River Region.

Speaking to reporters after his re-election, he thanked the association's members for their trust and confidence reposed in them.

He also thanked all those who supported the association in one way or the other in their strive to reduce cattle rustling in the country.

According to Mr. Jallow, the association registered tremendous achievements over the years due to the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Agriculture Organization.

He called on all to support the livestock sector which he described as one of the most important in the country. Henoted that his executive's re-election into their respective positions indicates that their efforts arerecognised by members of the association.