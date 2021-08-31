Gambia/South Africa: Scorpion's Goalkeeper Signs for South African Club

Gambia Senior national team goalkeeper Modou Jobe has signed for South African club Lidoda Duvha.

The Scorpions net-minder signed a one-year contract with the Limpopo-based side last Tuesday.

The 32-year-old experienced goalkeeper is expected to help Lidoda Duvha to return to the topflight league after their relegation recently.

Speaking to Fallaboweh, Modou Jobe expressed delights in signing for the Black Leopards.

"I am happy to move here. Since our last meeting with the Bafana Bafana, I have always wanted to play in South Africa. Previously opportunities came for me to join the likes of Amazulu FC, Supersport United, Bloemfontein Celtic but today I can say the right time arrived. It's a big step for me, from Senegal's Ligue 1 to South Africa. I had a good offer with Enyimba, but Black Leopard's offer is the best and football is exposed in South Africa when it comes to visibility, which will help me a lot. I want to help the team, because that's the primary objective of my move. It's a good challenge," he told Fallaboweh.

The former Real de Banjul and Niarry Tally keeper who played a crucial role in the Scorpion's qualification to Cameroon noted that he is preparing very well ahead of the Afcon.