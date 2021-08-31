Gambia/Comoros: Scorpions to Begin Training Camp in Comoros Islands Today

30 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions are set to commence their international training camp in Comoros Islands today, Monday 30 August 2021.

As part of their international training camp in Comoros Islands, the Scorpions will rub shoulders with Seychelles in their first friendly match on 4 September 2021 before clashing with Comoros Islands in their second and final international match on 7 August 2021.

The international training camp in Comoros Islands is part of The Gambia's preparations for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, The Gambia defeated Niger 2-0 in their previous international training camp held in Turkey in June 2021.

