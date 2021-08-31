Gambia: Gunjur Nawetan Qualifiers to Commence Tomorrow

30 August 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2021-2022 Gunjur nawetan qualifiers are set to commence tomorrow, Tuesday at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

Kajabang FC will rub shoulders with Passamai FC at 3 p.m., while Jattas FC will clash with Madina Salam at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday 1st September 2021, Ajax FC will lock horns with Bilbao FC at 3 p.m., while Sibindinto FC will entertain Kulukochi United FC at 5 p.m.

On Thursday 2nd September 2021, Buckingham FC will rub shoulders with Oxford FC at 3 p.m., while Global FC will lock horns with Gam Rock at 5 p.m.

On Friday 3rd September 2021, Sunderland FC will take on AU Summit FC at 5 p.m.

On Saturday 4th September 2021, Misira United FC will face Nyofelleh at 3 p.m., while White Croc Football Academy of Kartong will clash with Jujuba FC at 5 p.m.

