Gambia: GPU Trains 25 Journalists On Post Covid-19 Reporting

The Gambia Press Union on Thursday concluded a two-day post Covid-19 training for 25 journalists from the print media to promote peace and positive messaging at Baobab hotel.

The training was funded by the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) to promote intergenerational dialogue and maintain community peace and dialogue in The Gambia.

The objective of the training was to ensure journalists understand the importance of post Covid-19 positive messaging and how they should be implemented in their daily reporting.

Speaking at the opening, Vice President of The Gambia Press Union Muhammed S. Bah said Covid-19 is surrounded by stigmatisation and misconceptions and therefore the need to train journalists.

He noted that it is important that the media is fully equipped to be able to spread the right information to the public.

He urged participants to put the knowledge gained into their day to day reports.

Omar Bah, Programme Officer at National Youth Council said the training could not have come at a better time as elections are due to take place in the country in a few month's time.

"As journalist you are trusted and have a very important role to play as we approach December presidential election", he told participants, adding that there are a lot of misinformation on social media.

Director of Health and Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, ModouNjai expressed delight with being associated with the gathering. He encouraged journalists and Gambians alike to take the Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.