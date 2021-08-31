Zimbabwe: Hospital Worker Convicted of Selling Vaccination Cards

Senior Court Reporter
A Chitungwiza General Hospital employee has been convicted of selling vaccination cards to a couple that had not taken the jab last week.
The trio will be sentenced later by magistrate Mr Brighton Danana.
Angel Taengwa, a general hand, admitted to selling the vaccination cards to Musoni and Tsitsi Kuzhinginya.
In a separate hearing, the Kuzhinginyas pleaded guilty.
Where possible both parties to a corrupt deal are now brought to court one after the other.
The couple decided to fraudulently acquire Covid-19 vaccination cards and approached Taengwa on Tuesday last week.
She agreed and took the identification particulars and personal details before going off to have the cards filled in for a fee.
On Thursday Taengwa was handed the vaccination cards at the Municipality of Chitungwiza, in the presence of Moses Chidindi, by Solomon Masocha in a witnessed operation.
She was arrested and found in possession of cards for the Kuzhinginya couple although they had not had their first doses.