Zimbabwe: Hospital Worker Convicted of Selling Vaccination Cards

31 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

A Chitungwiza General Hospital employee has been convicted of selling vaccination cards to a couple that had not taken the jab last week.

The trio will be sentenced later by magistrate Mr Brighton Danana.

Angel Taengwa, a general hand, admitted to selling the vaccination cards to Musoni and Tsitsi Kuzhinginya.

In a separate hearing, the Kuzhinginyas pleaded guilty.

Where possible both parties to a corrupt deal are now brought to court one after the other.

The couple decided to fraudulently acquire Covid-19 vaccination cards and approached Taengwa on Tuesday last week.

She agreed and took the identification particulars and personal details before going off to have the cards filled in for a fee.

On Thursday Taengwa was handed the vaccination cards at the Municipality of Chitungwiza, in the presence of Moses Chidindi, by Solomon Masocha in a witnessed operation.

She was arrested and found in possession of cards for the Kuzhinginya couple although they had not had their first doses.

