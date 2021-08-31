Zimbabwe: Mawerera Appointed ZTA Board Chair

Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu yesterday appointed the board of the Mosi Oa Tunya Development Company and the substantive board chairpersons for the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) and the Environment Management Agency (EMA).

Mr Ray Mawerera has been appointed ZTA substantive chairman taking over from Dr Precious Sibiya, who now assumes the post of vice chairperson of the ZTA board, while Mr Zenzo Nsimbi assumes board chairmanship of EMA.

Mrs Shiela Sidambe (chairperson), Mr Desmond Matete (vice chairperson), Mrs Rose Mukogo , Aron Chingombe, Felix Ngorora, Mrs Rugare Dobbie, Mr C. Chinengundu and Irene Kamutero were appointed to the Board of the Mosi Oa Tunya Development Company taking over from the previous board led by Ms Busi Bango whose mandate expired on 31 July.

"Mosi Oa Tunya Development Company (Pvt) Ltd, is a State enterprise under my Ministry which is largely set up as an investment vehicle for Government in the development of tourism in Victoria Falls.

"It owns 274,1 hectares of prime land in Masuwe Estate, which is a significant complement of the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone."

Minister Ndlovu said he expected the newly appointed directors to work towards realisation of national aspirations by growing the Zimbabwean tourism product as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1.

"I appoint the new board, I seek to emphasise that the clarion call for Mosi Oa Tunya to deliver on its mandate for infrastructure development in Victoria Falls.

"Government expects the company to deliver on its mandate to grow the tourism product base in Victoria Falls and this is a must deliverable in the lifespan of the National Development Strategy 2021 to 2025," he said.

"Our expectation of the new board is that they will expedite the current feasibility studies for bulk infrastructure that are being done with the assistance of Old Mutual and also move with speed and appropriate diligence to register the company's presence in Victoria Falls with a solid brick and mortar project."

He called on new Mosi Oa Tunya Development Company board to provide strategic leadership in the ongoing projects by the company and ensure a robust human resources approach that improves manpower levels of the company in addition to ensuring its profitable operations to support Government Policy Thrust.

He said the appointment of Mr Mawerera, as the ZTA boss comes at a time when the tourism sector is going through unprecedented challenges.

He called for a robust marketing by the ZTA.

"The sector, like many other, has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. I therefore wish to underscore the importance of the new board chairperson to ensure that the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority takes up its rightful position and plays a critical role in the marketing of the country," he said.

"Your appointment comes at a time when the country has a huge opportunity to participate in the Dubai 2020 Expo. "

This global expo comes at a time when the country has not had many platforms to market the country and we need to grab this opportunity with both hands. It is common knowledge that travel and tourism have almost come to a halt due to the COVID-19 induced travel and other restrictions. That notwithstanding, there are high expectations that the sector should rebound and make a meaningful contribution to national economic recovery."

As the world begins to open up, he said there was need to position brand Zimbabwe as visibly as possible to benefit from the tourism traffic that will emerge post the pandemic, in doing so, there will be need to amplify partnerships with the private sector

Min Ndlovu said the appointment of the new EMA chairperson coincides with the global triple crisis of the Covid-19 Pandemic, Climate Change and biodiversity loss which needs concerted effort by all.

He called on the Initiating and adoption of recycling initiatives.

"Waste management is a major challenge in the country. About 1.65 million tonnes of waste are generated in the country annually and has resulted in littering and mushrooming of illegal waste dumps. Recycling is therefore a solution to the waste management challenges as part of the circular economy drive and it allows for the repurposing of waste and creation of trash to cash as well as helping in keeping the environment clean and at the same time widening livelihood options for communities,"

Min Ndlovu called on the sustenance of the Nation Clean-up programme that was launched by the President Mnangagwa the 5th of December 2020 which is meant to ensure a clean Zimbabwe for all.