Zimbabwe: Burl Feels Chevrons Haven't Hit Top Gear

ZIMBABWE all-rounder, Ryan Burl, says the Chevrons are yet to play their best cricket during the ongoing tour of Ireland.

The two teams are tied 1-1 after the first two T20I matches, in Dublin.

Zimbabwe squeezed a three-run victory in the low-scoring first match before going down by seven wickets in the second.

The Chevrons suffered a batting collapse at the top but still managed a decent score of 152/5, following a late explosion, involving the impressive Burl and Milton Shumba. The duo put up an unbeaten 88-run partnership, with Burl contributing 37 runs from 33 balls, while Shumba was the top scorer for Zimbabwe with 46 runs from 27 balls.

However, Ireland powered home to 153/3, thanks largely to an opening partnership of 59 runs, between Kevin O'Brien (60) and Paul Stirling (37).

Burl, however, is confident Zimbabwe will be able to turn the tables again in the last three games, as the series moves from Dublin to Bready, in Northern Ireland.

"We were a bit sloppy in the field. All those extras and stuff like that, add up but we learn, we move forward and we will get it right," said Burl.

"I think going back, remembering when we were there, it was quite a good wicket. We are hoping for some good weather so we can get some high-scoring games in the regions of 180-190 runs.

"Bready is quite a small ground. We haven't played our best cricket yet. We have shown up in patches but we would want to get the whole thing going together."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The series, however, is taking place amid revelations Zimbabwe Test captain, Sean Williams, is contemplating quitting the game at the end of the series.

Williams is understood to have informed Zimbabwe Cricket of his intentions in writing, although ZC have dismissed the claim.

"Please accept this letter as notice of my retirement from Zimbabwe Cricket, as a player and captain," a message, which is said to have been generated by Williams, reads.

"I have enjoyed my 17 years with Zimbabwe Cricket and have had great satisfaction in taking on the challenges given to me.

"I have learnt many things and have made many friends, and have many memories that will stay with me forever.

"As per terms of agreement of my contract, I will continue to work for Zimbabwe Cricket for the following three months."