Zimbabwe: Raylton Service for Kode Ahead of Burial

Senior Sports Reporter

THE body of the late CAPS United captain Joe "Kode" Mugabe will make one final stop at Raylton Sports Club, in Harare, before it is taken to its final resting place.

Mugabe, who died in the United Kingdom earlier this month after a battle with stomach cancer, will be buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park, this afternoon.

He was set to mark his 53rd birthday this Friday.

Family spokesperson, Kuda Mugabe, told The Herald the funeral procession will leave their Mabvuku home in the morning for a service to be held at Raylton Sports Club.

The venue is a huge part of the Makepekepe history.

It used to be the club's training ground and also provided a home for the Green Machine when Kode was one of their leading stars.

"The burial programme has been confirmed, the body will leave Mabvuku around 9am for Raylton Sports Club," said Kuda.

"The family has agreed that the football fraternity should have this opportunity to pay their last respects to one of their own.

"Joe was a football person and he connected with many people.

"From Raylton, we will proceed to Glen Forest Memorial Park for the burial ceremony, which we are expecting to take place at 1pm.

"We are looking forward to have finished by 2pm."

Kode lost his battle against stomach cancer on August 8 in Reading, England, where he had been based since the turn of the millennium.

His death came as a big blow to the Mabvuku community, with residents thronging the streets of the suburb yesterday, to receive their local hero.

The body was supposed to have been driven to the National Sports Stadium yesterday but the plans were dropped as the venue is being prepared for the Warriors' preparations, for the World Cup qualifier, against Bafana Bafana.

Kode, who was born on September 3, 1968, left an indelible mark in local football with consistent performances, for the Green machine, since breaking into the first team, in 1988. CAPS United even contemplated retiring the number 7 shirt, upon his retirement, in 2001.

A chip off the old block, Kode was the son of former BAT Ramblers player and Circle Cement manager, the late Joshua Mugabe.

He was named among the Soccer Stars of the Year finalists, four times, in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.

Kode was also the CAPS United Players' Player of the Season a record four times in 1993, 1994, 1998 and 2001.

He was co-captain, alongside Silver "Bhonzo" Chigwenje in the mid-1990s, and was hailed for his leadership qualities.

At the time of his death, Kode was still involved in football development as chairman of the CAPS United Legends UK, a registered community organisation, which has been assisting in the growth of junior football in Zimbabwe.

He had partnered other former CAPS United players, Frank Nyamukuta, Timothy Chirozvani, Cannisius Tongesai, Liberty Masunda, Tichaona Nyenda, Leonard Chirozvani, Charles Chikeya and United States-based Mpumelelo Dzowa, in the project.

Mugabe is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and three children - Irene, Ashley and Alvin.