Zimbabwe: Passengers Injured in Bus Accident

Several people were injured when the driver of a fully-loaded Velvet bus under the Zupco franchise lost control, veered off Kambuzuma Road in Harare yesterday and overturned on its way to Mbare from Kuwadzana.

The injured were taken to hospital by well-wishers as the ambulance summoned was not instantly available and once the immediate needs of the injured were sorted out police took reports from uninjured passangers and eye-witnesses.

A passenger, Mrs Delilah Nhandara, said the bus' steering system got loose resulting in the driver losing control.

She said the driver was not speeding but failed to control the bus resulting in it veering off the road and overturning.

"The bus had its steering system loose and the driver failed to control the bus and it over turned. Several people were injured and were taken to the hospital by well-wishers because the ambulance had not yet arrived but no one died," she said.

Another passenger Mrs Patience Machapu said they were lucky to be alive as the bus was moving at low speed.

"The driver lost control and the bus travelled for quite a distance with the driver trying to manoeuvre but the bus overturned. No one died but some passengers have sustained serious injuries and have been taken to the hospital by well-wishers who helped by removing them from the bus.

"Some people have had their backs injured, others ribs and others hands and we are surprised that it is more than an hour since the bus over turned but the ambulance has not yet arrived. The bus was not speeding and if it was moving fast the passengers would have been killed," she said.

Police spokespersons were still awaiting details yesterday.