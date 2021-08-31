Zimbabwe: A Governance Nugget

Ambassador

"Eagles come in all shapes and sizes, but you recognise them chiefly by their attitudes", so said EF Schumacher.

As a Pan-Africanist, I could not resist the urge to throw in a governance word or two of encouragement to my brothers and sisters in Zambia, as they settle down after the August elections.

The landing of President Hakainde Hichilema as Zambia's seventh head of State since independence in 1964, gives the nation a perfect configuration within the wider regional and continental economic transformation agenda.

Congratulations UPND!

Firstly, well-done and congratulations to all people of this great nation, for the smooth transfer of power, yet again asserting Zambia as a beacon of democracy.

In the words of the late Professor Adedeji Adebayo, former Chairman of African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM)panel of eminent persons, "Black Africans tend to find it easier to forgive former white colonialists, than their own African brothers and sisters."

My prayer is that as the eagle soars, may Zambia score another high by reconciling the former and the present. May the diversity of gifts, tribes, ideologies, shapes and sizes, be the fine tapestry threads that make Zambia beautiful. May the true spirit of democracy raise up a standard in reconciliation, unity and continuity so that justice becomes more about healing and restoration, rather than retribution.

May the new head of state be like the skilled fine artist that knows to make use of all gifts and talents to grow the national economy. Secondly, opposition or minorities have an important role to play in fine-tuning governance in Africa, through oversight and accountability roles and responsibilities.

Congratulations PF! You have an opportunity to score a first in re-defining African opposition.

May the spirit of oneness bring the former to the present, the minority to the majority altogether making a whole that steers Zambia towards resilience and sustainability.

May the strength of humility, allow for national interests to go before self.

May the new Government bring about a sense of belonging, dignity and justice to all during these unprecedented times of our lives, punctuated by the Covid-19 pandemic, economic transformation, digitalisation, innovation and the need for more meaningful collaborations to name a few.

May Zambia continue to rise and shine, with good governance under her wings!

Gertrude Takawira is Zimbabwe's former ambassador to Zambia. She is a Policy Advisor to the Chartered Governance Institute, writing in her personal capacity.