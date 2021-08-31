Zimbabwe: Rhinos Queens Switch Focus to Semis

Senior Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos Queens coach, Kuda Matuwi, says her troops have represented their club, and country, well at the CAF Champions League COSAFA qualifier.

The regional qualifier is being held in Durban.

Matuwi believes there is still room for improvement.

They will meet Botswana champions, Double Action, in their semi-final, on Thursday.

In another semi-final match, Mamelodi Sundowns will meet the winner between Green Buffaloes and TURA Magic, who play in a-winner-take-all battle.

Rhinos Queens beat pre-tournament favourites, Green Buffaloes 2-0, and then dismissed Namibian champions TURA Magic 3-0, to finish as Group A leaders.

Yesterday, Double Action powered to a 6-0 victory against Lesotho Defence Forces, while Mamelodi Sundowns hammered Manzini Wanderers 6-1.

Winners of the COSAFA qualifier will pocket the sole ticket, for the CAF Champions League finals, in Egypt, later this year.

Matuwi is not getting carried away and reckons inadequate time to prepare, and lack of match fitness, is still a cause for concern.

"We are very excited that we have managed to win and proceed to the semi-finals," said Matuwi.

"In the two matches that we played, we have really done well, playing as a unit.

"However, there are still grey areas that we are still working on, and this was due to a lack of ample time, to train.

"But, they have done well."

Rhinos Queens stunned Zambian champions, with goals from on-loan Correctional Queens winger Marjoury Nyaumwe, and forward Christabel Katona, on Friday.

On Sunday, they showed the result was no fluke, with a good display, against TURA Magic.

Mighty Warriors forward, Rutendo "Madzimai" Makore, grabbed a double, while Katona scored the other.

"I am also glad that we are not conceding, but creating chances, so that is a good sign, going forward," said Matuwi.

"I am happy that, in two games we have scored five goals, kept a clean slate. I think that is a good record.

"We have watched Group A matches and we have two days to analyse, and work, on the game plan.

"We are hopeful that the good run will continue."