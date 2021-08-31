Tunisia: Sfax Records 9 Coronavirus Fatalities, 247 More Infections in 24 Hours

30 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine people died of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax where the pandemic has caused 1,633 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate on Monday.

Another 247 people have contracted the virus in the region, among 1,113 tested, i.e. a 22.19% positivity rate. This brings the overall number of infections in Sfax to 53,555, including 50,300 recoveries.

Currently, 179 patients are admitted to the Hédi Chaker Hospital and 40 others hospitalised in private clinics. These include 29 patients placed in intensive care.

On the other hand, 610,231 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in Sfax since mid-March.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X