Tunisia: Sfax Records 9 Coronavirus Fatalities, 247 More Infections in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine people died of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the governorate of Sfax where the pandemic has caused 1,633 fatalities, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate on Monday.

Another 247 people have contracted the virus in the region, among 1,113 tested, i.e. a 22.19% positivity rate. This brings the overall number of infections in Sfax to 53,555, including 50,300 recoveries.

Currently, 179 patients are admitted to the Hédi Chaker Hospital and 40 others hospitalised in private clinics. These include 29 patients placed in intensive care.

On the other hand, 610,231 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in Sfax since mid-March.