Tunisia: Coronavirus - 406,946 Vaccines Administered On August 29

30 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Ministry data issued Friday show 406,946 people attended their COVID-19 jab appointments on August 29 out of 1,006,196 who received text message invites.

The number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments reached 5,763,023. This includes 2,135,467 who are fully vaccinated on this date.

The fully vaccinated population is as follows: 1,490,886 received two doses, while 316,358 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 328,223 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

Out of a total of 5,635,700 doses administered so far, there are 4,144,814 first shots and 1,490,886 boosters.

