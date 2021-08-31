Tunisia: Twenty-Nine Hunting Rifles Seized By Customs At Zarzis Port

30 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 29 hunting rifles aboard a light truck, bearing a foreign registration, were seized by the customs services at the port of Zarzis, the General Directorate of Customs said in a statement issued Monday in Tunis.

The customs officers were subjected to control the truck driven by a Tunisian resident abroad, arriving from Genoa (Italy), at the exit of the ship, after receiving information from the central operations room.

After the search, the hunting rifles were found hidden in the fuel tank.

A report was drawn up to this effect and the suspect was transferred to the security services for further investigation.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X