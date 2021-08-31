Tunisia: Twenty-Nine Hunting Rifles Seized By Customs At Zarzis Port

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 29 hunting rifles aboard a light truck, bearing a foreign registration, were seized by the customs services at the port of Zarzis, the General Directorate of Customs said in a statement issued Monday in Tunis.

The customs officers were subjected to control the truck driven by a Tunisian resident abroad, arriving from Genoa (Italy), at the exit of the ship, after receiving information from the central operations room.

After the search, the hunting rifles were found hidden in the fuel tank.

A report was drawn up to this effect and the suspect was transferred to the security services for further investigation.