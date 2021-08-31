Uganda: Why Omega Has Not Completed Sh15 Billion Sezibwa Bridge Project

Omega Construction Company officials on Monday explained why the construction works on the Sezibwa Bridge have not yet been completed more than 18 months since the works were commissioned by the government.

The company was contacted and awarded the Shs15 billion deal in 2019, meant to build the bridge that connects Kayunga and Nakasongola districts. The project has, however, not been delivered on time.

Government later gave the company six extra months to expedite the works on the said project which has still not yielded results.

In the latest development, State Minister of Works, Mr Musa Ecweru, has issued an extra two months period for the local contractor to expedite the works. The minister extended the period over the weekend as he made an onsite inspection at to establish the progress of the works.

On Friday last week, the minister lashed out at the Omega Construction Company saying they were using "obsolete" equipment which partly accounted for the delay.

However, the company refuted the minister's claim, stating that as the contract was being awarded to them, they had met and passed all the set standards by the government.

"The equipment used by Omega on the project were inspected and approved during the contracting processes as per the list of approved equipment in the contract document and are it fit for the purpose," Mr Pius Mugerwa, the company's managing director said in an August 30 statement.

The Omega Construction Company officials also feel the minister's comments on the company's equipment is an attack on local investors something, they believe is purposed to frustrate the Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) policy.

"The false statements made against Omega Construction Limited are not only intentionally intended to pull down an indigenous contractor but in favour of foreign construction companies but are also in law."

In an August 6 letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Transport, the construction company notified of the delay to receive the funds to support the construction works at the bridge.

"We last received payment on this contract 09 November 2020 about nine months ago, yet the outstanding works are; part of the box culvert, some Amco culverts and wearing course," the letter reads in part.

"As such the smooth progress of works has continued to be greatly affected," the letter further reads.