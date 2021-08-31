Uganda: Bobi Wine's Sister Loses Poll Petition

By Taaka Wandera

Ms Betty Ssentamu, the sister of Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has failed in her attempt to cancel the election of Ms Sylvia Nayebale (from the ruling NRM party) as the Gomba District Woman MP.

Ms Ssentamu, who was the National Unity Platform's (NUP) flag bearer in the poll, had her petition dismissed by Mpigi High Court on a technicality.

Justice Anthony Wabwire dismissed the petition after concurring with Ms Nayebale's legal team that Ms Ssentamu did not pay the court fees totaling Shs150,000 in the stipulated time. Court records indicate that Ms Ssentamu only paid Shs100,000.

"The petition is dismissed since the petitioner (Ms Ssentamu) failed to meet the financial demands of the court as required. The petitioner did not also present satisfactory witnesses before court. All parties in this case should meet their own costs," Justice Wabwire ruled.

Ms Ssentamu, however, insists that she paid Shs250,000 as court fees.

"I paid all the money including the security fees of Shs100,000 and the Shs150, 000 as petition fees. Everything has been changed. I will have to appeal before the Court of Appeal."

Ms Ssentamu petitioned court on grounds that her competitor, Ms Nayebale had prevailed in a poll that was marred with irregularities.

The Electoral Commission declared Ms Nayebale winner in the race after garnering 30,253 votes.

Ms Ssentamu came in second with 22,657 votes.

Ms Nakato Kyabangi, the other contestant in the race, polled 1,716 votes.