Zimbabwe: Jari Set for SA Training Camp

LONG-DISTANCE runner Munyaradzi Jari is expecting to leave for South Africa next week for a month-long camp, ahead of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, in October.

Jari is chasing qualification to next year's World Athletics Championships in the United States and his first race towards attaining his goal is the Cape Town Marathon, on October 17.

Qualifying times for the men's marathon is 2:11:30 and 2:29:30 for women.

"If everything goes well, then I will go for the Valencia Marathon, it will be just to get a better time, if I don't get the time in Cape Town, then I will try to get the time in Valencia.

"So, we are planning to leave next week for training in South Africa. We are hoping to have the camp running from September to October 14, just before the race."

The Valencia marathon is set for December.

The camp is being facilitated by his coach/manager Craig Fry of South Africa.

"I think if we have team work, it can help us. Last time when we went to Italy, Ngoni (Ncube) ran 2:12:25," he said.

"When I went to South Africa, after Italy, I managed to improve my time, so those times are not far from the qualifying times.

"But, the challenge of races, and Covid-19, affected us. I hope we can get the time. I don't see us failing to shed off time, from our previous performance."

Ngonidzashe Ncube has also entered the Cape Town Marathon.

The qualifying window, opened last November for marathon, is closing on May 29, 2022.

Ncube is also being assisted by Fry, and Hendrick Ramaala, also from South Africa.

"I have already entered Cape Town Marathon, I am hoping to enter the two marathons so that, if I fail to qualify, I then look at the race in December, or early next year.

"Right now I am appealing to the national association, if they can bring together athletes that have close times to the qualifying times and coaches, then arrange a camp for us, it will help us.

"We are pleading for that, like what they did when we went to Vumba but then it has to be for a longer period this time around," said Ncube.

Jari, Ncube and Isaac Mpofu represented the country at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.