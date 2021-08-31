Zimbabwe: Karoi Roads Upgrade 80pc Complete

Mash West Bureau

Preliminary works for all the three roads in Karoi being rehabilitated are 80 percent complete under the Emergency Government's Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP2) with a target to meet their completion by next month.

Karoi Town Council's chairperson, Councillor Abel Matsika confirmed the development adding the ERRP2 was now in full swing with a contractor working on a total stretch of 13 kilometres.

"We have three roads with a stretch of 13 kilometres in total that the contractor is working on. Preliminary works for all the roads are 80 percent complete and we have been told that this September all the works would have been completed," he said.

Using its allocation of $13 million that it received under (ERRP2), Karoi seeks to work on Chiedza, Boundary and Grain Marketing roads.

The council has since exhausted, acquitted and applied for a further $6 million.

Last week, the national steering committee led by Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Mr Zvinechimwe Churu visited some of the roads and those in Kariba and Chinhoyi where they expressed satisfaction at the progress made.

"As Karoi, we have embraced (ERRP2) and thought of quickly purchasing road construction and maintenance machinery so that our roads are passable," added Clr Matsika. The council procured a grader, backhoe loader and a tipper.

Elsewhere, the Government has availed $132 million for road rehabilitation in Chinhoyi expected to cover at least 27km of the road network, including the Brundish -Hunyani route.

Chinhoyi Municipality spokesperson Mr Tichaona Mlauzi said: "We got $132 million under Government's ERRP programme and we are surfacing 5,7km while the remainder of the 22km is being regravelled. We expect to complete the project within three months. Part of the works are being funded internally by the council."

A private contractor is implementing the project with supervision by the local municipality. The ERRP2 is the Government's response to the country's roads that have become a state of disaster.