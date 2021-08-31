Zimbabwe: Hip Hop Mourns Digital Content Creator Marindire

31 August 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Players in local hip hop music have mourned the loss of dedicated blogger and digital content creator Donald 'Dodger' Marindire, who died last week after an undisclosed illness.

Dodger earned a name among the genre's game changers by continuously working to build the sector through blogging and content creation.

Condolences have been pouring in since his untimely death.

"Today is a dark day for Zim Hip Hop as we have received news of the passing of Donald Dodger Marindire, a blogger and content creator who worked closely with us for the Zim Hip Hop Awards," said a statement posted on the Zim Hip Hop Awards official page.

"Words cannot express the void the culture will experience."

United Kingdom-based rapper Rhyme Assassin said Dodger's contributions will never be forgotten.

"A man is never dead until the day we forget them, long live Dodger. I will always remember the hip hop debates and all your contributions to the game, even on the day we were involved in an accident during one of our night outs.

"The loss of a friend is like that of a limb; time may heal the anguish of the wound, but the loss cannot be repaired."

Star rapper Munetsi described Dodger as a selfless hip hop enthusiast.

"He had a unique enthusiasm about Zimbabwean hip hop," said Munetsi. "A true fan of the culture, he selflessly blogged about us, helping bridge us to the fans and the media at large."

Before his death, Dodger published letters describing his journey and love for the genre.

He spoke at length of his dream of taking the genre to another level and the therapeutic nurture of his relationship with the music.

"Such is your power and exceptional gorgeousness that even the most painful moments of life are made bearable with a bar and such is your relativity that the whole spectrum of human existence, emotion and feelings can claim the lyric that mirrors the truth," he wrote.

