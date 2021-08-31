Zimbabwe: Postal Services Play Key Role During Pandemic

Business Reporter

Minister of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) Postal and Courier Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere says governments from across the region need to continue supporting digitalisation of the postal services sector in recognition of its sterling role in smooth flow of medical supplies in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Postal services across the globe had been on a decline as the market shifted to more swift services such as mobile telephones and electronic mails as opposed to physical letters.

But during the Covid-19 induced lockdowns, the sector rose to the occasion by ensuring the market was serviced and received their goods. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the global postal sector experienced a dramatic change with governments declaring it an essential service as administrators used the sector in the delivery of Covid-19 medicines and vaccines among other goods.

Speaking during the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) plenipotentiary conference held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire delivered on Thursday last week, Dr Muswere said despite the national lockdowns implemented across the globe to limit the spread of the pandemic, the sector remained critical in the distribution of key supplies such as food and vaccines across to people.

The sector was accorded an essential service status.

"Chairman, during the Ministerial Strategy Conference, ministers took note of the important role played by the postal sector during the lockdowns necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of delivering prescriptions, drugs, blood samples, vaccines and food stuffs.

"Acknowledging the important role played by men and women in the postal sector value chain who braved the challenges of Covid-19 to deliver important health requirements to institutions and citizens of our countries, governments responded by declaring the postal sector as part of the essential services.

"This allowed the smooth delivery of essential postal services to the citizenry during very trying times. We therefore as governments need to keep supporting the postal sector through its digital transformation phase as its traditional role of last mile delivery of goods is here to stay. Indeed, the postal infrastructure can help the government achieve the digitilisation agenda through e-commerce and provision of enhanced postal financial services," said Dr Muswere who is also chairman of PAPU, at the 27th Universal Postal Union (UPU) congress. The UPU is a United Nations specialised agency headquartered in the Swiss Capital Berne. Established in 1874, it is one of the world's oldest international organisations and is the primary forum for cooperation between postal sector players.

Dr Muswere also highlighted the need for appropriate policies, standards and rules for the successful digital transformation of the postal sector.

Last year, Zimbabwe officially commissioned the Zimpost National Digitalisation Programme which seeks to ensure the organisation taps into a wider electronic e-commerce opportunities in line with global trends.

This will allow Zimpost to facilitate online shopping and distribution of goods locally and abroad. The transformation will also enable Zimbabweans in the diaspora to buy goods for their families back home through online shopping services.

This is also in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) which sees digitalisation as an economic enabler and at the centre in line with "Smart Zimbabwe 2030 masterplan" which seeks to transform the country through application of ICTs.