Namibia: Netball League Returns

THE MTC Netball Premiership resumes this weekend following a three-month Covid-induced hiatus.

The pandemic has twice disrupted proceedings of an exhilarating beginning to the national league's debut campaign, while international competitions have also been deferred.

However, with restrictions on contact sport lifted, the sport is looking to pick up where it left off, says Netball Namibia vice president and marketing head Rebekka Goagoses.

She said the excitement of the new dawn for netball in the country has not been dampened by the long lay off.

"Action before Covid was literally non-existent [until MTC revived the code with a lucrative sponsorship]. Then, netball wasn't played, as contact sport was prohibited. But we are really excited that we are back. We have missed this thrilling action," said Goagoses.

All matches this weekend will be held at United Netball Courts in Windhoek. The games will be live-streamed on Netball Namibia's Facebook page.

The action gets underway with Dollar Stars taking on log leaders Tigers at 11h00 on Saturday, followed by Rebels against United 12 and then Eleven Arrows versus Rundu Chiefs.

In Saturday afternoon's fixtures, Golden Girls take on Grootfontein, Mighty Gunners confront Young Stars and the Namibian Correctional Services battle the Namibian Navy.

On Sunday, the Navy will fight Rebels, Dollar Stars will be up against Golden Girls, the Correctional will look to arrest Rundu Chiefs' progress, while Eleven Arrows take aim at Grootfontein, with the Mighty Gunners looking to inflict damage on Tigers.

"When the league is concluded, there will be automatic relegation of the bottom four teams," Goagoses said.

"We envisage to conclude the league second week of October, hopefully with no interruptions.

"Apart from the league, we hope to host the African Championship and Pent Series around November/December," she noted.