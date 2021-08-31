South Africa: Alleged Unrest Instigator in Court Over Looting and Torching of Pietermaritzburg Mall

analysis

A 35-year-old man appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson, charges relating to the devastating civil unrest that washed over KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng last month in response to the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma.

Proceedings were held in camera since the accused - whose name is known to Daily Maverick - has yet to appear in a line-up.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika before the man's appearance, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that this arrest, together with that of a well-known social media personality in Johannesburg over the weekend, brings the total number of alleged instigators arrested to 18.

The National Prosecuting Authority had not yet supplied Daily Maverick with a list of the instigators at the time of publication. Zuma's supporters have branded the arrests as an attempt to intimidate those who are loyal to the former president, and as harassment for their criticism of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nevertheless, according to the charge sheet of the Pietermaritzburg accused, which Daily Maverick has seen, he "made a video recording which was circulated on the social media platforms which where [sic] he was informing his...