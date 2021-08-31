South Africa: Six Suspects Accused of Murdering Whistle-Blower Babita Deokaran Appear in Court

analysis

Monday, 30 August, marks seven days since Babita Deokaran was murdered outside her home, with six suspects linked to her murder making their first court appearance. More arrests are expected.

Six suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate's Court on charges relating to the murder of Gauteng health department senior financial official Babita Deokaran. Investigators believe her death was a targeted hit linked to her involvement as a witness in a R332-million PPE scandal.

The suspects were charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition.

The six were remanded in custody, pending an investigation for a formal bail application, for which they will be back in court on 13 September.

Ndivhuwo Mulamu, communication officer at the Hawks, told the media that none of the suspects who appeared in court was a health department official, and that they are from KwaZulu-Natal.

The six accused of the murder of Babita Deokaran wait for their case to called in the Johannesburg Magistrates' Court. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

The suspects, in order of appearance, are: Phakamani Hadebe; ZithaHadebe; Nhlangano Ndlovu; Sanele Mbele; Siphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswe Dladla.

Phindi Mjonondwane, regional communication manager for the National Prosecuting Authority,...