Tanzania: Tz Reaps Dividends From Fibre Optic Cable

TANZANIA is reaping dividends from a huge investment made in the construction of the National ICT Broadband Infrastructure Fibre Optic Backbone (NICTBB), with mobile phone users accessing internet at lowest costs.

The country is among five African countries with lowest internet data cost, says the government, making it affordable to the majority of Tanzanians, while boosting government revenues.

The Director of Information Services and Chief Government Spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa said at the weekend as he presented a month-end report to journalists that the internet charges are even lower compared to some European nations.

He said to date a Tanzanian can buy 1 GB at 2000/- but there were some countries where the same GB can be bought at US dollar 20 which is equivalent to 45,000/-.

"This fibre optic backbone has brought significant benefits to citizens apart from revenue obtained by the government by providing the service to neighbouring countries," Mr Msigwa said.

He said that the government has invested a total of 600bn/- in the fibre optic backbone with the aim of strengthening communication to its people and serve neighbouring countries.

The optic fibre network managed by Tanzania Telecommunication Company Limited (TTCL) has continued to provide better services which brought relief in country's communication, Msigwa said.

"Currently the expansion of the fibre optic network is progressing well and they are now connecting the infrastructure from Singida to Mbeya through Kambikatoto and the construction of the fibre optic from Mtambaswala to Mozambique," he said.

Msigwa further noted that, Mozambique will be among the seven countries served by the fibre optic backbone. Tanzania has already connected the service to Zambia, Malawi, Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya and DR Congo and it eyes to take the service to Uganda.

He also noted that the government through TTCL has managed to increase communication services capacity offered to Rwanda from 1.24GBPS to 2.5 GBPS which means that Rwanda will pay more for the service.