Tanzania: Shoddy Water Projects Rile Uhuru Torch Leader

LEADER of the Uhuru Torch Race, Lieutenant Josephine Mwambashi has expressed dismay over majority of water supply projects implemented in Mtwara Region, branding them as dubious and shoddy.

She made the remarks after the Torch Relay inspected Chitandi Water Supply Projects in Newala District, Mtwara Region, accusing the supervisors of negligence in managing the schemes.

She said the water project inspected by the Uhuru Torch in Mtwara Region has faults that hinder the provision of smooth water services in the region, calling on project supervisors and regional leaders to take immediate action towards fixing spotted flaws.

"In general, most water supply projects that we have inspected in Mtwara are questionable," she said.

The Uhuru Torch Race 2021 started in Mtwara on Saturday to inspect the progress, launch and inaugurate 42 development projects worth 11.1bn/- The Torch has so far run through Mtwara, Tandahimba and Newala Districts.

Commenting on the Chitandi Water Supply Project, Lt Mwambashi condemned the Regional Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) for neglecting the project that is now slowly supplying water to residents of the area.

She directed RUWASA to embark on serious work and ensure close monitoring and regular supervision of the water supply project to provide sustainable services to the citizens.

She faulted supervision of the Chitanda project, saying the infrastructures of the water storage tanks are worn out but no action has been taken by the supervisors to repair them. Lt Mwambashi thus directed the supervisors to immediately take action and repair the infrastructure of the tanks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also issued four hours to the district manager of RUWASA to fix broken water pipes filling water to the storage tanks and present the report to them immediately.

She also asked the agency to ensure construction of the project is completed by December this year as planned.

While in Tandahimba District, the Uhuru Torch faulted management of the Makonde Water Project, directing RUWASA to present documents containing the progress report.

She said the project that was inaugurated by the Uhuru Torch in 2019 has failed to develop as it was expected and has since slowed down the supply of water services in Tandahimba Town.

Meanwhile, the Uhuru Torch 2021 inspected, inaugurated and laid foundation stones to eight development projects worth 1.7bn/- in Newala District, Mtwara Region.