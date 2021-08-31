Kenya: Tokyo Paralympics - Sang Confident of Getting Medal After Winning Appeal

Tokyo — Kenya got a reprieve of winning a second medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after Eric Sang's appeal in the men's 1500m-T11 was accepted and will be in Tuesday's final at the Olympic Stadium.

Sang finished fifth in Heat 2 after his guide David Korir was tripped from behind by Brazilian Agripino dos Santos, consequently leading to the Kenyan athlete colliding with those who were behind him before his guide managed to pick himself up and catch up with him to finish the race.

Kenya appealed citing Rule 18.2b of the International Paralympic Committee that punishes athletes who obstruct others and they successfully won and reinstated to the final while the Brazilian was disqualified.

"We appealed and Sang has been included in the final because he was pushed. This Paralympics is very competitive and with only Kenya winning only one medal, we had to push for Sang to be reinstated because he is a medal prospect," Kenya National Paralympic Committee (KNPC) Secretary General Elijah Aliero said in Tokyo.

Sang said that he is determined and is upbeat of winning a medal for Kenya since he has the endurance and speed.

"I am in top form and I believe in myself, I will give it my best to win because I have the endurance since I am a 5000m runners. Today's race was an eye opener and we will go and plan well with my guide and come tomorrow, we will run very careful," Sang who comes from Kericho County said.

His guide, Korir, said that, "We were fully prepared and ready for the race and I am grateful for the second chance after winning the appeal, tomorrow we will give it our best and we promise Kenyans a medal."

Sang said that he is determined and is upbeat of winning a medal for Kenya since he has the endurance and speed.

"I am in top form and I believe in myself, I will give it my best to win because I have the endurance since I am a 5000m runners. Today's race was an eye opener and we will go and plan well with my guide and come tomorrow, we will run very careful," Sang who comes from Kericho County said.

His guide, Korir, said that, "We were fully prepared and ready for the race and I am grateful for the second chance after winning the appeal, tomorrow we will give it our best and we promise Kenyans a medal."