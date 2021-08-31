Namibia: Warriors Assemble for Leopards

WITH home-ground advantage out of the equation, coach Bobby Samaria is focused on getting the Brave Warriors battle ready for Thursday's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying showdown against Congo in Johannesburg.

The 12th man may not be allowed into the match venue at the moment, but playing your home matches at a neutral venue dilutes that intuitive home turf edge.

That factor is what Samaria is trying to guard against as he prepares his rag-tag charges to take on Congo's unpredictable Leopards at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

"We have work to do and we are down to it. The players know their roles and its all about doing our best for our country, and most of the professionals are joining us as well," he told the NFA website.

Samaria worked with the home-based action-deprived players only since calling up 32 players for training camp last week. The foreign legion, many of whom play in South Africa, filled the ranks over the weekend.

Time is ticking as the technical team tries to find coherence between active professionals and inactive amateurs.

That means Samaria is likely to lean towards foreign-based players when settling on the starting 11.

Additions to the camp on Friday and Saturday include Loydt Kazapua, Riaan Hanamub, Denzil Haoseb, Teberius Lombardt, Marcel Papama, Wangu Gome, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Joslin Kamatuka, Ananias Gebhardt and captain Peter Shalulile. Fellow forward Benson Shilongo and winger Deon Hotto arrived on Sunday in time for the afternoon training session.

Battering ram Elmo Kambindu and goalkeeper Virgil Vries were only expected to check in yesterday following club commitments on Sunday.

"Having these players in the team surely gets things going even better. They have the experience and they are in form, and that helps us a lot," explains Samaria.

Ryan Nyambe of Blackburn Rovers in England and Manfred Starke will miss the tie over stringent Covid-19 travel regulations.

In the Brave Warriors squad are:

Goalkeepers - Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Lodyt Kazapua and Virgil Vries;

Defenders - Riaan Hanamub, Ivan Kamberipa, Gebhardt Ananias, Larry Horaeb, Teberius Lombardt, Approcius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira;

Midfielders - Dynamo Fredericks, Alfeus Handura, Wangu Gome, Deon Hotto, Absalom Iimbondi, Wesley Katjiteo, Marcel Papama, Prins Tjiueza and Willy Stephanus;

Forwards - Elmo Kambindu, Issaskar Gurirab, Peter Shalulile, Joslin Kamatuka and Benson Shilongo.