Rwanda: Health Ministry Dismisses Corruption Allegations in Placement of Doctors

Following a video that made rounds on local YouTube channels making claims of corruption in placement of medical doctors in government hospitals, the health ministry has dismissed the allegations.

Uploaded on August 27, the "reporter" in the video read a letter from an unidentified doctor who claimed she was fairly dismissed from her job because she did not give bribes to her employers.

This paper has deduced the alleged complainant was a woman because in her letter, she said that she wanted to be placed in a medical facility near her home where she would be able to breastfeed her baby.

According to the report, the woman was allegedly asked a bribe of Rwf 1 million to be placed at a hospital of her choice. She did not do so and claimed she was transferred to another hospital far away from her home, according to the allegations.

However, the health ministry rejected the claim, saying that they were not grounded in any truth.

"This does not seem real because the 'doctor' says that they had a medical internship of six months while all Rwandan doctors are subjected to a full year of internship," read a statement from the ministry.

The ministry casts doubt on the authenticity of the alleged victim because it is a known practice that the internship lasts a full year.

Abaganga barangije imenyerezamwuga boherezwa gukorera mu bitaro bihitiyemo bitewe n'aho imyanya iri, kandi hakagenderwa ku manota babonye bakiri mu ishuri hagenwa abahitamo mbere y'abandi. Nta ruswa iri mu kohereza abaganga aho bakorera. pic.twitter.com/FTyo9KGfB8

- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) August 29, 2021

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On August 29, the ministry placed 337 doctors who had completed their internships in different hospitals whereas 141 commenced their internships.

The process, according to the ministry, was conducted transparently, in the presence of those doctors, under the supervision of the health ministry.

"Each doctor selected a hospital of their choice, but those with high grades made their selection in the first place until all the vacancies were filled," reads part of the statement.

After the selection, those who were not satisfied were able to voluntarily exchange their positions, adds the communique.

Placement of medical doctors aims at delivering equitable health access to all the citizens of Rwanda, irrespective of their location.

The procedure is conducted in a transparent way, through the broadcasting and social media channels, according to the ministry.

The communique also requests media practitioners to ensure they air accurate information especially when it comes to health reporting to avoid undue speculation.