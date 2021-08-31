Zimbabwe: Rich Pickings for Vincent After Maiden Win

ZIMBABWE'S top professional golfer Scott Vincent pocketed about US$180 000 after winning the Sansan KBC Augusta, in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, on Sunday.

It was his first victory, on tour, and finishing with a stroke advantage over home favourite Ryo Ishikawa.

"I was relieved that I was able to get it back on the fairway," an elated Vincent said, after an errant tee shot, on the final hole.

"I am so happy that I have won here again, with my wife on my bag. I am still surprised that I was able to win today."

The 29-year-old held a one shot advantage, over the club house leader Ishikawa, as he reached the 18th hole at Keya Golf Club.

But, he had a nerve-wrecking experience after tee shot went way left, missing the fairway.

Vincent was able to hold his nerve, by reaching the green in three, before making two putts for par, to complete a bogey free final round of 68.

It gave him a one-shot victory over Ishikawa, on a four-round total of 17-under-par 27.

This was Vincent's first win on the Japan Golf Tour. The Zimbabwean clinched the Landic Challenge, on the developmental Abema TV Tour, on the same golf course, in 2019.

He will also be smiling, all the way to the bank, as it was his biggest pay day to date, since turning professional.

Japan has proved a very good hunting ground for Vincent.

He was the best performing athlete, for Team Zimbabwe, at the Tokyo Olympics, when he finished in 16th place.

Had it not been for a slow start, which saw him shoot over par in the first round of the Olympics, Vincent could have challenged for the medals.

He was one of the best performers, in the last three rounds, in the battle for Olympic medals.