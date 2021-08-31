South Africa: Ghost of Omar Al-Bashir May Have Stopped South Africa's Justice Minister in His Tracks in Manuel Chang Extradition Saga

analysis

On Friday, 27 August, the South African and Mozambican governments surprisingly withdrew their demands that former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang should be sent home immediately and so Judge Molahlehi extended the order that Lamola should not send him to Mozambique until 17 September when the high court will fully review the question of his extradition.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The ghost of Omar al-Bashir haunted the recent drama over Justice Minister Ronald Lamola's attempts to extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang back home - supposedly to be prosecuted for his role in the huge "hidden debts" corruption scandal dating back to 2013.

When it looked for a moment as though Lamola was going to put Chang on a plane to Maputo on 24 August - despite an impending court application to block him from doing so later that same day - a lawyer involved in both legal dramas said ominously: "This is starting to look like Bashir 2."

That referred to the South African government allowing then president Omar al-Bashir to escape from South Africa in June 2015 - in open defiance of a high court order compelling the government to keep him...