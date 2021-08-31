Kenya: IG Mutyambai Warns Against Get-Rich-Quick Schemes Amid Surge

Nairobi — Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has advised Kenyans to shun get-rich-quick schemes saying the police service will sustain an operation against perpetrators.

This comes on the back of a dossier released by blogger Edgar Obare which unearthed an intricate web of cartel involving politicians and celebrities who he claimed engaged in money-laundering schemes.

Speaking during his weekly #EngageTheIG Twitter Forum, Mutyambai assured Kenyans that the Serious Crimes Unit under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been arresting and arraigning several suspects on the same.

"We are aware of this and we have arrested and arraigned several suspects on the same. We also have a unit under DCI that deals with serious crime and continues to arrest perpetrators. All members of the public should desist from 'get-rich-quick' schemes," he said.

In the exposé which has elicited intense debate on the social media sphere, Obare claimed members of the alleged clique drive expensive cars bought from the same dealers while using their day jobs as decoys from their ill-activities.

He further went on to state that to clean their ill-gotten wealth, politicians use celebrities to open businesses, which receive the money as part of sales and deposit them into bank accounts.