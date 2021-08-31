Kenya: Drunk Nanyuki Cop Filmed Harassing Locals to Undergo Rehabilitation

Nairobi — A visibly drunk police officer who was filmed over the weekend harassing residents of Majengo in Nanyuki, Laikipia County will have to undergo rehabilitation before he is reinstated to duty.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai made the revelation during his weekly #EngageTheIG forum on Twitter on Monday.

"Administrative action has been recommended. Including rehabilitation for the affected officer," the police boss tweeted.

The Police Chief had on Sunday, directed Laikipia County Police Commander to take administrative action against the youthful looking officer who was donning full regular police uniform with the jungle combat jacket as he wielded an AK-47 Rifle which was tucked under his armpit.

The officer was filmed as he exchanged words with a civilian purporting that she was selling drugs.

Mutyambai emphasized that the Service has set-up a department that will deal with mental health issues among police officers.

He was addressing questions from social media users regarding measures the Police Service leadership is taking to address the rising cases of police brutality and domestic violence.