Liberia: NPA, LACC Schedule Talks On Gull, Kamara Prosecution

As part efforts by the Management of the National Port Authority to ensure the prosecution of Suspended Buchanan Port Manager, Charles MacArthur D. Gull and Statistician Amara Kamara, authorities of the NPA are expected to engage the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission regarding the Port's investigative findings and Suspect Gull's admittance to acts of corruption the establishment of a bogus Global Bank Account.

It can be recalled that MD Bill Twehway upon receiving intelligence about the establishment of a Bogus account without management consent/ approval, ordered the immediate suspension of Gull and Kamara without pay and subjected the pair for probe.

The NPA action was and remains inevitable to prosecute the suspects and at the same time signal a crystal message of zero tolerance against financial impropriety where it may exist.

The scheduled NPA - LACC meeting will therefore mirror the findings and testimonies of willful acts of corruption by suspects Gull and Kamara as Management renews her position for the prosecution of the pair.

Meanwhile, The NPA says it is fully aware of the different forms and manners through which the suspects would elect to fight back in the face of glaring facts and circumstances of guilt, but remains undeterred as the current waves of attacks and smear campaign has further strengthened her resolved to pursuing such matter to the legal end.

Accordingly, the Boss has by directive, ordered with immediate effect, the indefinite suspension of three additional staff at the Port of Buchanan in connection to their admittance of receiving portion of the over three hundred thousand United States Dollars.

Buchanan Port Pier Superintendent Tiabor Karteh, Emmanuel Davis of the ISPS Department and Internal Auditor Solomon K. Jeffery will remain suspended and face prosecution.

The NPA is also exploring all means to ensure that the amount in question is repaid as the bogus account that was opened by the suspects didn't meet the approval of port Authority.

The media and general public will be briefed as new developments on these matters unveil.