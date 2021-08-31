Malawi: New Diplomats Undergo Orientation Training

Newly appointed Malawian diplomats have been advised to carry the flag of the nation with full dedication as they will be representing the country in various diplomatic missions.

The appeal was made on Monday in Lilongwe during a three-day orientation meeting at Capital Hotel.

In an interview, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luckie Sikwese, said four diplomatic designations namely, London, African Union, Mozambique and South Africa have already responded to the new appointments.

"We expect these diplomats that they should be able to know where to get both technical and political advice from the ministry.

"According to Malawi Vision 2063, we want to be more focused on economic diplomacy, investment, trade and tourism without putting aside the political diplomacy," said Sikwese, adding that these were under functional review to make the missions more ticking.

Ambassador Justin Dzonzi, headed for Geneva in Switzerland, said the training would further prepare his mind to represent the country better.

"In Geneva it is not just about being an ambassador; it has a lot of international organisations to work with, and much of our work is to represent Malawi and the United Nations.

"I am ready to pick up this assignment with all my heart, I must be very grateful that there is great support from the government to see things done," Dzonzi said.

High Commissioner to Zimbabwe, Mwayiwawo Polepole and Ambassador Wezi Moyo who will be heading for Mozambique echoed Dzonzi's sentiments that they were prepared to represent the country so that when people talk about her, they should be associating her with good things.

"Zimbabwe has nearly over 3 million Malawians who must be served with all my ability. This orientation meeting will help us a lot," Polepole said.