South Africa: 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator' Cuts a Haggard Figure in Court After the Ret Social Media Star Is Charged With Inciting Violence

analysis

The police and prosecution have a long walk to justice as confusion reigned ahead of Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi's Germiston court appearance.

Just ahead of being arrested on Saturday, 27 August, on charges of inciting violence during the July riots, the 16th alleged instigator was posting to Twitter about suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's campaigning trip to Mpumalanga at the weekend.

Then, 36-year-old Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi's home in Leondale on the East Rand of Johannesburg was raided by the Hawks and the part-time caterer and social media fire-starter spent the weekend in jail.

"Majozi is alleged to have incited public violence in the content she circulated on her social media accounts which resulted in the looting and burning that occurred at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal," said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

On Monday she was released on R3,000 bail after appearing in court on incitement to violence charges brought under the 1956 Riotous Assemblies Act. In court, Majozi cut a haggard and lonely figure - far at odds with the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) braggadocio that has made her a social media star with her account @_AfricanSoil, which goes by the name of "Sphithiphithi Evaluator".

"Sphithiphithi" means chaos or madness,...