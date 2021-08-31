South Africa: 'Sphithiphithi Evaluator' Cuts a Haggard Figure in Court After the Ret Social Media Star Is Charged With Inciting Violence

30 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

The police and prosecution have a long walk to justice as confusion reigned ahead of Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi's Germiston court appearance.

Just ahead of being arrested on Saturday, 27 August, on charges of inciting violence during the July riots, the 16th alleged instigator was posting to Twitter about suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's campaigning trip to Mpumalanga at the weekend.

Then, 36-year-old Zamaswazi Zinhle Majozi's home in Leondale on the East Rand of Johannesburg was raided by the Hawks and the part-time caterer and social media fire-starter spent the weekend in jail.

"Majozi is alleged to have incited public violence in the content she circulated on her social media accounts which resulted in the looting and burning that occurred at Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal," said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

On Monday she was released on R3,000 bail after appearing in court on incitement to violence charges brought under the 1956 Riotous Assemblies Act. In court, Majozi cut a haggard and lonely figure - far at odds with the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) braggadocio that has made her a social media star with her account @_AfricanSoil, which goes by the name of "Sphithiphithi Evaluator".

"Sphithiphithi" means chaos or madness,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X