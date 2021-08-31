South Africa: What Do a Gangster, a Pastor and Sushi Have in Common? The Patriotic Alliance

analysis

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie this week tweeted with conviction about how 'illegal foreigners' in South Africa 'need to go back'. Here we go back to his party's origin that has links to, aside from a few actual convictions, an apparent political tug-of-war over a notorious gangster.

A political year, something like a dog year, seems much longer than the usual calendar year, given how much turmoil is crammed into it.

Parts of politics past - finger-pointing, party-hopping, bickering and copious corruption claims - may be easy to forget as incidents blur into constant spin and spin doctoring. With the local government elections looming, political parties are vying for potential votes.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has become increasingly vocal and made news headlines when its president, Gayton McKenzie, took to Twitter and spewed out controversial sentiments.

Here we take a trip down memory lane, which involves prison cells, ganglands and promises of change for the better, to recall how the PA came about in the Western Cape, South Africa's most gang-ravaged province, late in 2013.

McKenzie and his pal Kenny Kunene - known as the "Sushi King" after he hosted a party where sushi was served on the bodies of...