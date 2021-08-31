Zimbabwe: Seven Die, 13 Injured in Honde Valley Horror Crash

Seven people died while 13 others were seriously injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road, overturned once and landed on its side in Honde Valley Sunday.

The accident took place along Melbourne-Aberfoyle Road on approaching the 30km peg Manicaland province.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victims were farmers who were ferrying bananas for resell when the driver of Mercedes Benz Ateco truck lost control after failing to negotiate a curve.

"Circumstances are that, a 35 year old male adult was driving Mercedes Benz Ateco truck, along Melbourne-Aberfoyle Road with 23 passengers on board and 65 bags of bananas. On approaching the 30 km peg, the driver failed to negotiate a curve and control the vehicle leading to it veering off the road before overturning once, landing on its side," Nyathi said in a statement.

"Seven passengers died on the spot while 13 were seriously injured. The bodies were ferried to Hauna District Hospital for post mortem while the injured were referred to the sam institution for treatment," he added.

Police has named the seven victims so far identified as Gracious Masuka (49), Judah Katamabarare (32), Tendai Moses Mangemba (48), Tsitsi Makwiyana (14), Abel Rutope (24), Ethel Jenjani (41) and Sarah Njumira (44).

Meanwhile, several people were also injured on Monday after a bus veered off the road and overturned along Kambuzuma Road in Harare.

The bus was traveling from Kambuzuma to Mbare.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com, Nyathi confirmed the accident but reported investigations were underway to establish what transpired.

"We are still waiting for information from our officers who are on the ground to give us details on what transpired. Details would be revealed soon," Nyathi said.

According to state media, the bus belonging to Velvet Bus Company and contracted by Zupco Bus Company veered off the road and overturned after its driver lost control.